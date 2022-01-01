Go
  • BadAzz Pizzeria-N-Grill

BadAzz Pizzeria-N-Grill

A comfy little place that invites weary travelers off of the interstate to relax and meet the friendly people of Dixon, Illinois. A cozy atmosphere celebrating our musical past just makes you relax. We're more than just a pizza joint, we've done Bad pizza right here. But if you're not in the mood for Bad pizza, wait until you try a fried Bologna sandwich. If you're in a hurry (or not), grab a slice of one of the slice and salad options for lunch. Whatever sounds good.
Come as our guest and leave as our friend.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

1504 South Galena Avenue • $$

Avg 4.2 (289 reviews)

Popular Items

Extra Large Pizzas 18"$17.75
**5+ topping pizzas may take up to 40 minutes**
Mozzarella Sticks$7.55
Melt in your mouth mozzarella cheese sticks. Add our delicious homemade meat sauce
Side of Meat Sauce$2.25
Delicious homemade meat sauce
Large Pizzas 16"$14.75
**5+ topping pizzas may take up to 40 minutes**
Chicken Strips and Fries$10.75
Four Chicken Strips and French Fries
Small Pizza 12"$10.95
**5+ topping pizzas may take up to 40 minutes**
Medium Pizza 14"$13.25
**5+ topping pizzas may take up to 40 minutes**
Bread Bowl$11.95
All our Bread Bowls are made with our homemade bread that is made daily. Your choice of Spaghetti, Mostaccioli or Mac-n-Cheese served in a bread bowl. All our Bread Bowls are made with our homemade bread that is made daily, served with our special three meat sauce (except on the Mac-n-Cheese), topped with Mozzarella Cheese.
Garlic Bread by the Slice$1.00
Fresh baked bread topped with butter and garlic, served by the slice. Add our delicious homemade meat sauce.
Cheese Garlic Bread by the slice$1.50
Fresh baked bread topped with mozzarella, garlic and butter served by the slice. Add our delicious homemade meat sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1504 South Galena Avenue

Dixon IL

Nearby restaurants

Triple P BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Meusel Dairy Delite

No reviews yet

Seasonal walk up and drive thru ice cream store

Ginkgo Tree Cafe

No reviews yet

We are family restaurant dedicated to serving the community fresh food in a serene environment. We serve breakfast all day! Come visit our cafe today and enjoy an excellent array of teas and espresso drinks. We would love to serve you and your family.

Curate Kitchen

No reviews yet

Curate Kitchen is a dual- concept establishment. We are both a coffee café and full service breakfast & lunch restaurant.
At Curate Kitchen our goal is to create unique and tasty meals focusing on “Mindful Eating". Our dishes are prepared with as many fresh, unprocessed ingredients as possible and designed to have you leave feeling full and energized to take on your day.
Beverages and quick-service items are available all day and can be enjoyed on the go in our drive thru. If you have the time, take a seat on the couch or pull up a bean bag chair, open up your laptop and join us in our lounge overlooking the beautiful Rock River.

