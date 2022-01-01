Go
BADLANDS BBQ

WE Smoke Our Meats Fresh Daily!
*There is a Possibility of Selling Out*
Prices May be Subject to Change
Thank Que for your support!
WWW.badlandsbarbecue.com
Phone (951) 735-OINK (6465)

120 Hidden Valley Pkwy D

Popular Items

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs$33.00
Our ribs are dusted, smoked for 4-5 hours & glazed with our Memphis sauce.
Porky$12.00
Slow smoked pulled pork, topped with carolina sauce, coleslaw, onion straws & chipotle mayo, all on a toasted brioche
bun.
Smokehouse Salad$14.50
Featuring your choice of BBQ meats: pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket, with mixed greens, black beans, diced tomato, roasted corn, cucumbers, avocado, jack cheese, topped with tortilla strips. Choice of dressing.
Cornbread$1.50
Slider Trio$14.00
Choose 3 from meats: pulled pork, pulled chicken, brisket, cajun hot link or jalapeño cheddar link. Meat is drizzled with sweet BBQ sauce served on toasted slider buns. Serving is 3 sliders.
Smoked Beef Brisket$19.75
USDA prime brisket, smoked all day until its melt in your mouth tender. An 8 Oz. portion sliced.
Double Trouble$21.00
All of our BBQ is slow smoked daily over hickory & apple woods, the double trouble includes your choice of 2 meats.
Lonestar$14.00
USDA Prime Brisket (sliced or chopped) with caramelized onions on a toasted brioche bun.
Triple Threat$27.00
All of our BBQ is slow smoked daily over hickory & apple woods, the double trouble includes your choice of 3 meats.
Badlands Potato$12.50
Jumbo Idaho baked potato stuffed with butter, cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, and scallions ,with choice of protein: Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, or Brisket.
120 Hidden Valley Pkwy D

Norco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
