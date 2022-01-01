Go
Toast

Badmaash - Downtown LA

Come in and enjoy!

108 W 2nd St. Apt. #104

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

108 W 2nd St. Apt. #104

Los Angeles CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Vespaio

No reviews yet

Vespaio, the latest restaurant by Chef Agostino's Sciandri of the acclaimed Ago Group, is now serving lunch, dinner, and most recently, Happy Hour! Offering a diverse selection of both seasonal dishes and family staples that infuse classic Italian tastes with notes of Mediterranean influence, Vespaio serves its beautifully plated meals, sommelier-selected wines, and handcrafted specialty cocktails both indoors and on an abundant patio that showcases the highlights of Bunker Hill's thriving arts scene.

The Regent

No reviews yet

Dalia Cocina Mexicana

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy a piece of Dalia's authentic Mexican Kitchen to your home

Kippered DTLA

No reviews yet

you got canned

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston