Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House

Since 1984, Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House has been making gourmet craft pizzas, Italian favorites, and so much more!

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

307 Beverly Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)

Popular Items

8 Cut Pizza$12.50
12 Cut Pizza$16.00
10 Boneless Wings$9.95
Wing orders cannot be divided up into different sauces, but wings can come plain with sauces on the side.
Italian Hoagie
Provolone Sticks$6.95
Served with Homemade Marinara
4 Cut Pizza$9.50
Cheesesteak Hoagie
Sliced ribeye steak with grilled mushrooms
and onions
16 Cut Pizza$17.75
#18 Fish Sandwich$9.95
Deep fried cod sandwich with fries and a pickle
Fried Zucchini$10.95
Breaded Zucchini—Marinara or Horseradish Dipping Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

307 Beverly Rd

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
