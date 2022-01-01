Badshah Modern Indian restaurant
A fusion of flavors from the Indian subcontinent mixed with soul food, Badshah is here to tease your palette with small bites fit for royalty.
788 9th Avenue
Location
788 9th Avenue
New York NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Mr Biggs Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Little Pie Company
Dessert made from scratch, using only fresh, honest, pure ingredients mixed together by hand—never any artificial preservatives. Simply good & ready to eat
The Harrow New York
Come on in and enjoy!
Esco Cafe
Come in and enjoy!