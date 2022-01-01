Go
Toast

Bae Bae's Cafe

Now offering Take out and Delivery! If you would like to combine your orders with Bae Bae's Kitchen please let us know! Thank you for your support!

945 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Bánh Mì$10.00
French Baguette, Lemongrass Marinated Chicken, Pickled Vegetables, Cucumber, Cilantro, Spicy Mayo, and Plum Sauce. Pork and Duck Liver Pate
Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
Sparkling Strawberry and Lemonade
Taro$4.00
Purple Root Vegetable. Very Similar to Cereal Milk
Classic Bánh Mì$10.00
The classic. French Baguette, Roast Pork, Pickled Vegetables, Cilantro, Plum Sauce, and Spicy Mayo. Pork and Duck Liver Pate
Strawberry Macadamia White Choc Cookie$4.00
Cookie of the Week. White Chocolate Macadamia Nut and Strawberry Cookie. Contains Nuts!
Fruit Tea$4.00
Choice of Fruit Infused Iced Green Tea. Add some boba or jelly for a fun refresher!
Tofu Bánh Mì$10.00
Crispy Tofu, Pickled Vegetables, Cucumber, Cilantro, Spicy Mayo, Kewpie Mayo, Plum Sauce.
Korean Bánh Mì$10.00
Twist on the Classic. Grilled Marinated Beef, Home-Made Kim Chi, Pickled Vegetables, Cilantro, Plum Sauce, Spicy Mayo
Thai Tea$4.00
Black Tea from Thailand with hints of Vanilla and Spices
Vietnamese Coffee$4.00
Special Coffee and Espresso Blend with Chicory
See full menu

Location

945 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Downtown PA

Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bae Bae's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Made Daily with Love...

Asado

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Butcher and the Rye

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

The Wine Bar at Market Street Grocery

No reviews yet

Exclusive Italian wines, craft sangrias, exciting cocktails, local beer, brunch, and nightly dinner. Come in and taste our wines or grab a bottle to go!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston