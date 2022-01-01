Go
Bae Bae's Cafe

We are the cafe side of Bae Bae's. Please see are selections of coffee, boba, and speciality smoothies, as well as our Bahn Mi sandwiches.

SANDWICHES

945 Liberty Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (49 reviews)

Popular Items

Vietnamese Coffee$5.50
Special Coffee and Espresso Blend with Chicory
Thai Tea$5.50
Black Tea from Thailand with hints of Vanilla and Spices
Korean Ribeye Scallion Pancake$7.50
Grilled Korean Ribeye, Mixed Greens, Kimchi, Plum Sauce, Wrapped in a Scallion Pancake
Cantonese Roast Pork Scallion Pancake$7.50
Cantonese Style Roasted Pork, Mixed Greens, Pickled Onions, Plum Sauce, Wrapped in a Scallion Pancake
Vietnamese Lemongrass Chicken Scallion Pancake$7.50
Lemongrass Marinated Chicken Thighs, Mixed Greens, Pickled Onions, Plum Sauce, Wrapped in a Scallion Pancake
Breakfast Pancake$6.00
Egg wrapped in Scallion Pancake, Plum Sauce, Add your choice of Toppings!
Taro$5.50
Purple Root Vegetable. Very Similar to Cereal Milk
Chinese Crispy Tofu Scallion Pancake$7.00
Cripsy Tofu, Mixed Greens, Pickled Onions, Plum Sauce, Wrapped in a Scallion Pancake
Earl Grey Milk Tea$5.50
Earl Grey Black Tea Blend. Classic
House Salad$9.00
Mixed Leaf Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers, Cheese. Chili Vinaigrette. Add Protein!
Attributes and Amenities

Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

945 Liberty Ave

Pittsburgh PA

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
