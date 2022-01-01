Go
Bae Bae's Cafe

We are the cafe side of Bae Bae's. Please see are selections of coffee, boba, and speciality smoothies, as well as our Bahn Mi sandwiches.

SANDWICHES

945 Liberty Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (49 reviews)

Popular Items

House Salad$9.00
Mixed Leaf Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers, Cheese. Chili Vinaigrette. Add Protein!
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Tropical$6.50
Banana, Mango, and Pineapples. Orange Juice and Choice of Milk
Strawberry Banana$6.50
Whole Banana, Strawberries, Orange Juice, Choice of Milk
Loose Leaf Tea$2.50
Organic Tea Leaves
Chocolate Crossiant$2.75
Mixed Berry Smoothie$6.50
Whole Banana, Mixed Berries, Orange Juice. Choice of Milk. Blended.
Peanut Butter Banana$6.50
Banana, Peanut Butter, Choice of Milk. Add Chocolate for an extra special treat!
Cappuccino$4.20
Local Roast Coffee$3.00
Drip Coffee from La Prima Roasters. Paulie’s Blend combines the full bloom of Dark Roast with a subtly earthy toned wet-hulled coffee.
Attributes and Amenities

Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

945 Liberty Ave

Pittsburgh PA

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
