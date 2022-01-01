Go
Toast

Bae Bae's Kitchen

Made Daily with Love...

951 Liberty Ave Unit 1B • $

Avg 4.5 (532 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of Protein
Your choice of a portion of our protein options.
Extra Sauce$0.75
Choice of one of our Homemade Sauces!
Pork Dumplings$8.50
Homemade Pork and cabbage dumplings. 6pcs. Soy garlic and spicy Sambaal sauce on the side. Steamed or Pan Fried
Spicy Fire Chicken$15.50
Marinated Chicken Thighs. Grilled with Onions, Cabbage, and Spring Onions. Szechuan Crunchy Garlic. (Contains Nuts)
Korean Fried Chicken$15.50
Overnight Brined, White Meat Chicken. Panko Breaded and Double Fried. Maldon Sea Salt. Choice of Sauce
Assorted Crispy Tempura$8.50
Seasonal Assorted Vegetables. Panko Breaded and Double Fried. Maldon Sea Salt and Plum Sauce
Crispy Tofu$14.50
3 pcs. crispy fried tofu steaks. Finished with Plum Sauce and Maldon Seasalt
BBQ Bulgogi Beef$16.50
Marinated Grass Fed Beef Ribeye. Grilled with Onions, Green Peppers, Carrots, Spring Onions and Truffle Oil
Thai Tea$5.75
Small Batch Hand Made Thai Blend Tea. Hints of Vanilla Flavors
Garlic Cheese Wontons$6.50
4 Crispy Wontons filled with Garlic Cream Cheese. Spicy Mayo
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

951 Liberty Ave Unit 1B

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mitchell's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Emerson's

No reviews yet

Craft Cocktails and Sandwiches made with Locally Sourced Ingredients

Butcher and the Rye

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Rosewater Middle Eastern Grill

No reviews yet

Beyond the boundaries of taste!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston