Bagel 13

1301 South Babcock St.

Popular Items

Sausage Egg & Cheese$5.49
Sausage, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
The Original Bagel and Cream Cheese$3.99
A toasted bagel of your choice with any flavor of house made dream cheese.
Bacon Egg & Cheese$5.49
Thick slice bacon, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
Chocolate PB Banana Smoothie$4.99
Fresh banana, chocolate chips & smooth peanut butter blended to perfection
Single Bagel$1.99
B13's bagels are made fresh everyday and are free of preservatives. We make them by first boiling then baking.
Regular Latte$3.79
The Original Bagel and Cream Cheese Meal$3.99
A toasted bagel of your choice with any flavor of house made dream cheese.
Bagel and Butter$2.49
Any flavor bagel of your choice toasted with butter.
Fully Loaded Smash Brown$3.99
Steak Egg & Cheese Meal$5.49
House roasted eye round beef, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
Location

Melbourne FL

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
