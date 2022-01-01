Go
Bagel Bistro image
Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies

Bagel Bistro

Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM

StarStarStarHalf

172 Reviews

$

1502 W Chester Pike

West Chester, PA 19382

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Bottled Teas, Milk, Soda and Juices$2.30
Homefries$1.80
1/2 Dozen Bagels$6.00
Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich$5.75
Cookies$2.00
Hashbrown$1.75
Bacon$2.05
Bagel$1.00
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$4.40
Single Pancake$2.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

1502 W Chester Pike, West Chester PA 19382

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Cafe Services

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pizza Peddler

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bravo Pizza of Concord

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shere-E-Punjab Indian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Bagel Bistro

orange star3.8 • 172 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston