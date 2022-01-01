Go
Toast

Bagel Boss of Roslyn

Store hours differ from online ordering hours. Check out bagelbossroslyn.com for store hours.

BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

400 Willis Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (744 reviews)

Popular Items

1/2 lb. Fish Salad$13.50
1/2 lb. of your choice of fish salad
Bagel/Flagel with Butter$2.25
Classic bagel or flagel with butter
1/2 lb. Egg Salad$7.50
1/2 lb. of your choice of egg salad
Dozen (14) Bagels (Sliced)$16.00
Select your flavors. Please use the Special Instructions box to list the number of each flavor in your dozen.
1/2 lb. Tuna Salad$8.25
1/2 lb. of your choice of tuna
1/2 lb. Cream Cheese$5.50
1/2 lb. of your choice of cream cheese
Bagel/Flagel with Cream Cheese$3.50
Classic bagel with your choice of cream cheese
Bagel (Sliced)$1.40
Your choice of bagel sliced. Can be toasted.
Just a Bagel$1.40
Choose your bagel. Cannot be sliced or toasted.
1/4 lb. Nova Lox$13.00
1/4 lb. of smoked Atlantic nova salmon
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Buffet
Takeout

Location

400 Willis Ave

Roslyn Heights NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

Uncle Steve's

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Matteo's of Rosyln

No reviews yet

atteo’s of Roslyn offers its clientele the best possible dining experience. The restaurant boasts an all new interior that pairs chic-styling with a warm and inviting feel. Matteo’s of Roslyn keeps up its tradition of food excellence and impeccable service, while adding new items to its menu from northern & southern Italy.

Grill Mark

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston