Bagel Boyz Food Truck

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

4504 SE Federal Hwy • $

Avg 4.8 (40 reviews)

Popular Items

1/2 lb veggie$6.00
1/2 lb lox cream cheese$8.00
Philly Cheesesteak$10.00
Chopped ribeye, grilled onions, & melted American cheese
Bacon$4.00
Hangover Helper$10.00
Fried eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, ham, sausage, hash browns, & grilled onions served on a wood-fired bagel
1/4 lb nova$10.00
1/2 lb Plain Cream Cheese$5.00
Hot Pastrami$11.00
Cured & smoked in house! 1/2 LB thinly sliced and topped with swiss cheese & spicy mustard.
Hash Browns$2.50
The O'Brien$10.00
Grilled pastrami, fried eggs, cheese, hash browns, and a touch of 1000 Island dressing.
4504 SE Federal Hwy

Stuart FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
