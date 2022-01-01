Go
Bagel Boyz

Fast casual family friendly restaurant with great food for great prices! We have over 20 varieties of bagels all made from scratch, and fresh egg sandwiches and omelets made to order using hand cracked eggs.
Think our breakfast is good? Wait till you try our award winning Philly cheesesteak, house cured corned beef, homemade deli salads, or our nova salmon cured and smoked in house than sliced by hand.

4258 northlake blvd • $

Avg 4.7 (101 reviews)

Three Egg Omelet$6.50
Bialy$1.50
Hash Browns$1.75
Breakfast Wrap$4.75
Continental Breakfast$4.99
Two Egg Omelet$5.99
Supernova$8.99
Breakfast Philly$6.99
Breakfast Bagel$3.50
Juices$2.50
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Catering

4258 northlake blvd

Palm Beach Gardens FL

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
