Toast

Bagel House

Pick up take out or delivery enjoy!

4324 S. Broad Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

2 Egg & Cheese$3.25
Sausage Egg Cheese$5.50
Bacon Egg Cheese$5.50
Bakers Dozen$13.00
Pork Roll Egg Cheese$5.50
Bagel with Flavored Cream Cheese$3.75
Bagel with butter$2.50
Bagel Dry$1.35
Bagel with cream cheese$2.50
HashBrown on Side$1.50
Location

4324 S. Broad Street

Trenton NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Diamond’s was originally opened in 1982, in the Chambersburg Restaurant District of Historic Trenton, New Jersey. Now, Brothers Anthony and Tommy Zucchetti are located with the original chefs in a romantic location within the quaint town of Yardville, NJ. Diamond’s offers the finest Authentic Italian Cuisine, as well as the finest cuts of steaks, chops and fresh seafood & outstanding sandwiches on fresh baked bread.
Diamond’s has a long and famous reputation of providing the finest foods in a fun and comfortable venue with a beautiful ambiance. Over the years Diamond’s has been awarded The DiRoNA Award, Five Star Diamond Award, Zagat Award of Distinction, Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence, Winner 2014 and 2015 Diner’s Choice by Open Table and many more. Diamond’s strives provide its loyal patrons with an extraordinary dining experience. Serving Everyday from Noon to 9

