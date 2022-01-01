Bagel Jay's
Bagels, bakery, cafe and catering
100 Plaza Drive A
Location
100 Plaza Drive A
Williamsville NY
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery
A casual dining experience with a menu that features a wide array of items including hand tossed deck oven pizza, exciting small plates, house made Italian pasta & a trendy antipasto bar. Don't miss the homemade Gelato & desserts in our Sweetery!
800 Maple Restaurant
800 Maple is Williamsville’s homegrown destination for the best prime steaks, chops and fresh seafood.
Dandelions Restaurant
Dandelions Restaurant has been serving Buffalo fish fry, brick oven pizza and our World Famous Steak & Dandelion Sandwich in Williamsville, NY since 1982!
The Pita Place
Eat Good, Eat Healthy
Freshly Prepared Mediterranean Foods
Using Simple Ingredients and
Authentic Recipes
Please allow 72 hours for Catering Preparation. Please contact the restaurant to assure confirmation of Catering order. If not paying my credit card, please call us directly at (716) 634-7482.