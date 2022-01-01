Go
Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive

Reader's Choice Best Bagel Shop serving hot, fresh, authentic bagels since 1990! Welcome to The Bagel Station!

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

129 Oakwood Dr • $

Avg 4.6 (1540 reviews)

Popular Items

Bagel & Plain Cream Cheese$3.13
A schmear of our popular plain or lite plain cream cheese on your favorite bagel.
Sausage, Egg, Cheese$4.78
Sausage, Egg & Cheese with all your favorite options: egg style (doubled even for extra protein), select cheese, bagel flavor, and any other extras you can think of.
Baker's Dozen$13.95
13 perfectly curated hot, fresh, authentic, NY-style bagels to satisfy every appetite. Pick as many flavors as you'd like and BE SURE TO NOTATE THE QUANTITY OF EACH IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS SECTION…
Bacon, Egg, Cheese$4.78
The notorious BEC with all your favorite options: egg style (doubled even for extra protein), select cheese, bagel flavor, and any other extras you can think of.
Bagel & Flavored Cream Cheese$3.49
A schmear of our hand-mixed, flavored cream cheese on your favorite bagel.
Plain Cream Cheese 8oz$4.09
Our Whipped Plain or Lite Plain Cream Cheese is the perfect size to cover 6 of your favorite bagels.
Egg and Cheese$3.87
The egg and cheese mainstay fulfills your cravings with your choice of egg style, cheese, bagel flavor and you can even add some veggies.
Bagel (Single - No Toppings)$1.19
A single bagel in your favorite flavor with no toppings.
Flavored Cream Cheese 8oz$5.19
Our special hand-mixed flavored cream cheeses. Choose from a wide variety of sweet or savory options. The perfect size to cover 6 of your favorite bagels.
Flavored Cream Cheese 4oz$3.29
Our special hand-mixed flavored cream cheeses. Choose from a wide variety of sweet or savory options. The perfect size to cover 3 of your favorite bagels.
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

129 Oakwood Dr

Winston Salem NC

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
