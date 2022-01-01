Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive
Reader's Choice Best Bagel Shop serving hot, fresh, authentic bagels since 1990! Welcome to The Bagel Station!
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
129 Oakwood Dr • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
129 Oakwood Dr
Winston Salem NC
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Midtown Cafe & Dessertery
Come in and enjoy!
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.
Little Richard's BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill
Serving Fresh Food since 1989!