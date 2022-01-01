Go
Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd

Bagel Station is a #1-rated Reader's Choice best bagel cafe serving proudly serving the Winston-Salem community hot, fresh, authentic NY-style bagels since 1990!

1977 North Peace Haven Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bagel & Plain Cream Cheese$3.13
A schmear of our popular plain or lite plain cream cheese on your favorite bagel.
Plain Cream Cheese 8oz$4.09
Our Whipped Plain or Lite Plain Cream Cheese is the perfect size to cover 6 of your favorite bagels.
Flavored Cream Cheese 8 oz$5.19
Our special hand-mixed flavored cream cheeses. Choose from a wide variety of sweet or savory options. The perfect size to cover 6 of your favorite bagels.
Bagel & Flavored Cream Cheese$3.49
A schmear of our hand-mixed, flavored cream cheese on your favorite bagel.
Bagel (Single - No Toppings)$1.19
A single bagel in your favorite flavor with no toppings.
Baker's Dozen$13.95
13 perfectly curated hot, fresh, authentic, NY-style bagels to satisfy every appetite. Pick as many flavors as you'd like and BE SURE TO NOTATE THE QUANTITY OF EACH IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS SECTION…
Egg and Cheese$3.87
The egg and American cheese mainstay fulfills your cravings with your choice of egg style, bagel flavor and fresh veggies, if you choose.
Bacon, Egg, Cheese$4.78
The Classic BEC - Bacon, Egg & Cheese (comes w/American cheese unless substituted). Customize egg style, bagel flavor and extras, if you choose.
Bagel (Premium Single - No Toppings)$1.87
A single bagel in your favorite PREMIUM flavor with no toppings.
Sausage, Egg, Cheese$4.78
Sausage, Egg & Cheese (comes w/American cheese unless substituted). Customize egg style, bagel flavor and extras, if you choose.
Location

Winston-Salem NC

Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
