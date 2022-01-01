Go
Bagelarium STG Gelato - Cherry Street

Come in and enjoy!!

BAGELS • ICE CREAM • GELATO

1601 E 15th St • $$

Avg 4.7 (261 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.50
Coffee
Classic Nova Lox$8.50
Americano$99.00
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$4.50
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.50
Everything Bagel
Sesame Bagel
Medium Gelato$5.95
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1601 E 15th St

Tulsa OK

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
