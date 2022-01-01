Bagelati-Cinnaminson

Bagelati is a café that serves mainly Bagels and Gelati, among many other options that include breakfast, lunch sandwiches, cheesesteaks, burgers, protein smoothies, pastries, coffees and espresso drinks. Bagelati also offers catering services. Both the bagels and gelati are made fresh daily on premises.

We strive 100% to have the freshest ingredients possible. We make our bagels and gelati fresh daily right on premises. Our gelati ingredients are some of the best in the industry and come straight from Italy to keep it authentic and real. We often provide vegan options along with no sugar added options. We have an extensive menu which includes breakfast, lunch and dinner served all day long. We make our own homemade salads for sandwiches and only serve Boar’s Head meats.



1096 Rt 130