Bagelsaurus

A modern bagel bakeshop and café in Cambridge, Massachusetts specializing in handmade, slow-fermented bagels

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON

1796 Massachusetts Avenue • $

Avg 4 (663 reviews)

Popular Items

Cold Smoked$11.00
Brown Trading Co. cold smoked salmon (like lox), cream cheese, capers, red onion & dill.
Served sandwich style. Open faced unavailable at this time. PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
HALF DOZEN$13.00
6 bagels. Please select your preferred flavors. **flavor requests are fulfilled based on availability and are not guaranteed**
Eggspañola$7.25
Organic over-medium jumbo egg, Maplebrook feta, pimenton aioli, parsley gremolata. (shown here w/ added avocado). PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
Bagel & Spread/Toppings$2.50
Unless otherwise requested, your bagel will come toasted and generously spread (with your choice below). If you just want a single bagel, choose 'no spread'. PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
8oz PLAIN CREAM CHEESE$6.50
BAKER'S DOZEN$24.00
13 bagels. Please select your preferred flavors. **flavor requests are fulfilled based on availability and are not guaranteed**
Large Hot Coffee$3.40
16oz - Broadsheet Coffee Roasters
Chicken Salad$9.25
Shredded antibiotic free chicken breast, dill, currants, dijonnaise, housemade pickles, leaf lettuce, red onion. PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
Classic Jumbo$6.50
Organic over-medium jumbo egg, Cabot cheddar, mustard butter. PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
Cold Brew$3.85
16oz - Broadsheet Coffee Roasters
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Catering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1796 Massachusetts Avenue

Cambridge MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
