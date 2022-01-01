Go
Bagger Dave's Tavern

Tavern - Specializing in Fresh Crafted Burgers, Craft Beer, and Custom Cocktails!

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

50570 Gratiot Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (1574 reviews)

Popular Items

Great American Cheeseburger$12.50
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun
Shake$5.45
CHOCOLATE | VANILLA | CARAMEL | STRAWBERRY | OREO® | REESE’S® PEANUT BUTTER CUP | HONEY CINNAMON SEA SALT | Topped with whipped cream. Add malt flavor to any shake upon request.
Black Cherry Cream$3.29
Diet Coke$3.29
Root Beer$3.29
Buffalo Chicken BLT Salad$11.95
Mixed greens, homestyle breaded tenders, grape tomatoes, cheddar and bleu cheese, diced bacon, garlic croutons, Buffalo Garlic sauce. Tossed in Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
Peach Lemonade$3.29
Coke$3.29
Peach Iced Tea$3.29
Arnold Palmer$2.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Location

50570 Gratiot Ave

New Baltimore MI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
