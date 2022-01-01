Go
Bagger Dave's Tavern

Tavern - Specializing in Fresh Crafted Burgers, Craft Beer, and Custom Cocktails!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2886 E Dupont Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1281 reviews)

Popular Items

Great American Cheeseburger$12.50
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun
Santa Fe Nachos$10.95
Grilled all-natural chicken breast, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, shredded cheddar and mozzarella, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, fresh jalapeños, tortilla chips
Cobb Salad$11.95
Mixed greens, grilled all-natural chicken, grape tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, guacamole. Tossed in Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
Bacon BBQ$12.50
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato,
BBQ sauce, grilled brioche bun. Try it with Chipotle BBQ sauce.
Kids Cheeseburger$7.50
Served with side and drink
Crispy Cheese Bacon$12.50
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and parmesan cheese crisp, tomato,
lettuce, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun.
Chicken Tenders w/fries$11.25
Homestyle breading, seasoned with white and black pepper and a touch of garlic, served with your choice of house-made dipping sauce.
Train Wreck Burger$12.95
Sunny-side up egg, Hand-Cut Fries, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, cheddar, lettuce, Railhouse Thousand Island® sauce, grilled sesame brioche bun. Spice it up with fresh jalapeños.
Create Your Own Burger$12.00
Act like a chef & create your own masterpiece.
Crazy Train Grilled Cheese$11.50
Muenster, Cheddar, Parmesan, applewood smoked bacon, sliced apple, Garlic Aioli, choice of sourdough or marble rye bread. Served with a cup of Roasted Red Pepper Soup.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2886 E Dupont Rd

Fort Wayne IN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
