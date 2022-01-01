Go
Baguette Cafe Sunset

je t'aime

8359 W Sunset Rd

Popular Items

CHOCOLAT CROISSANT$3.95
THE TUNA$11.00
Albacore Tuna Salad, mixed greens, tomato, egg, celery, red onion, fresh herbs.
THE CURRY$9.95
Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella, Fresh Herbs & Curry Sauce with Chicken or Eggplant
THE BLUE BRIE$9.95
Apple, Walnut, Celery, Blue Cheese, Brie, Mustard Spread, with Chicken, Turkey or Mushrooms.
CROISSANT OMELET$8.00
Tomato Pesto with Monterey Jack cheese, spinach. Add Bacon, Turkey, Ham or Mushroom.
THE MOROCCAN$9.95
Roasted Peppers & Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, African Spice Aioli with Chicken or Eggplant.
CHICKEN & GREENS$12.00
Organic Mixed Greens, Blue Cheese, Croutons, Tomato, Basil Pesto, Fresh Herbs & Balsamic Vinaigrette.
TUNA SALAD & GREENS$12.00
Albacore Tuna Salad (Tuna, Mayonnaise, Celery, Cornichons, Red Onion, & Herbs) mixed greens, Tomato, Olives, Hardboiled Egg, Celery, Red Onion, Fresh Herbs & Balsamic Vinaigrette.
CHOCOLAT TWIST$3.95
THE CHIPOTLE$9.95
Avocado, Bacon, Pepper Jack, & Chipotle Sauce with Chicken & Bacon or Mushrooms.
Las Vegas NV

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
