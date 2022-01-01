Go
Toast

Baguette et Chocolat

Est. 2010
Authentic French Boulangerie - Pâtisserie. Artisan work ONLY ! SLOW FOOD Only !

12101 FM 2244 bldg 6

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Baguette$2.10
Freshly MADE & BAKED on premises. Artisan work only !
NEW Mini beignet bite Chocolate$2.25
French mini beignet bite filled with our homemade chocolate pastry cream
Almond pain au chocolat$4.00
Freshly MADE & BAKED on premises.
Pain au chocolat$3.25
Freshly MADE & BAKED on premises. Artisan work only !
NEW Mini beignet bite Nutella$2.25
French mini beignet bite filled with Nutella
Savory croissant$6.75
House made croissant made & baked on premises. Choice of meat and cheese.
NEW mini beignet Raspberry$2.25
French mini beignet bite filled with our homemade raspberry jam
Croissant au beurre$3.00
Freshly MADE & BAKED on premises. Artisan work only !
Chouquette (Only on Sat and Sun)$0.60
Freshly MADE & BAKED on premises. Artisan work only !
Almond croissant$4.00
Freshly MADE & BAKED on premises.
See full menu

Location

12101 FM 2244 bldg 6

Austin TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Garden at Ellera

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Toss Pizzeria & Pub

No reviews yet

New York Style Pizzas, Wings, Salads, Margaritas, Beer and Mixed Drinks.
Offering No Contact Curbside Pickup and Delivery

Schmidt Family Barbecue

No reviews yet

Family Owned and Operated Central Texas Barbecue Joint originating from Lockhart's famed Kreuz Market and Smitty's Market

Buenos Aires Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston