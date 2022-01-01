Go
Baharat

A neighborhood spot featuring fast casual Middle Eastern and Eastern Mediterranean food and drinks.

91 Anderson Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Plate$14.00
2 skewers with toum, rice and Iraqi flatbread
Large Hummus$12.00
Chickpea, lemon, smoked paprika.
House Fries$9.00
Fried russets, sumac, toum.
Falafel Plate$15.00
Chickpea fritters served with minted rice, Iraqi flatbread, shepherd's salad, hummus, tzatziki, hot sauce.
Chicken Plate$16.00
Spit-roasted chicken served with minted rice, Iraqi flatbread, shepherd's salad, hummus, toum, hot sauce. (halal)
Flatbread$3.00
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Spit-roasted chicken wrapped in Iraqi flatbread with hummus, toum, beet and turnip pickles, lettuce, tomato. (halal)
Large Baba Ganoush$12.00
Smoked eggplant, yogurt, pomegranate.
House Fries$5.00
Fried russets, sumac, toum.
Falafel Plate$12.00
4 falafel with tahina and tzatziki, rice and Iraqi flatbread
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Formal
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

91 Anderson Street

Portland ME

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

