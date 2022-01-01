Go
Bahia Tacos

Best tacos in South Tampa

BURRITOS • TACOS

808 South Dale Mabry • $

Avg 4.5 (165 reviews)

Popular Items

ASADA FRIES$10.99
BURRITOS$10.05
Grilled flour tortilla rolled around yellow rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, onions cilantro and sour cream.
CHURROS$2.95
AGUAS FRESCAS ( Horchata/tamarind/jamaica)$2.50
CANNED SODA$1.50
BOWLS$10.05
Rice or Spring Mix base. Choice of Meat, black or red beans, pico de galllo, onions, sour cream, and guacamole served over a bed of rice.
MEAL SPECIAL$9.85
MEXICAN COCA-COLA$2.10
VOSS BOTTLED WATER$2.00
JARRITOS$2.10
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

808 South Dale Mabry

Tampa FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

