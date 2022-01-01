Banh Mi Station

Go
1 ‪235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130‬

Popular Items

B3 Chicken Bánh Mì$10.50
B4 BBQ Pork Bánh Mì$10.75
B1 Brisket Banh Mi$12.75
Egg Roll$7.50
(2 per order)
Carrot, mushroom, jicama, taro,
glass noodles served with lettuce,
cucumber and with lime
chili sauce
Shrimp Spring Roll$7.50
(2 per order)
Rice noodle, cucumber, lettuce and mint
(Peanut sauce on the side)
V1 Chicken Bun$14.50
Vegetarian Spring Roll with Tofu$7.00
B6 Vegetarin Bánh Mì$10.50
Tofu, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, jalapeños and cilantro
P1 Pho Dac Biet$14.75
B2 Bánh Mì Special$11.50
Location

Atlanta GA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
