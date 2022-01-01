Bahn Thai
After living in the States for over 30 years, Steven and Amp decided to open a restaurant. They envisioned an environment where they could share delicious, authentic food to families of all sizes and backgrounds. A place where the staff are not only coworkers, but family members as well. We only use the freshest ingredients while offering authentic Thai cuisine and sushi.
12206 Copper Way,Ste 122
Popular Items
Location
12206 Copper Way,Ste 122
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cantina 1511- Toringdon
Come in and enjoy!
12th Man Sports Pub
Sports Bar & Pub with Chef Driven Menu
Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne
Authentic Smokehouse with a variety of BBQ styles from across the states
Cabo Fish Taco - Ballantyne
We have a new online website please follow this link: https://ordering.incentivio.com/client/3d64e077-78df-4167-b2f0-65d401ba22aa/store