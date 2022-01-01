Go
After living in the States for over 30 years, Steven and Amp decided to open a restaurant. They envisioned an environment where they could share delicious, authentic food to families of all sizes and backgrounds. A place where the staff are not only coworkers, but family members as well. We only use the freshest ingredients while offering authentic Thai cuisine and sushi.

Popular Items

Pineapple Fried Rice$13.45
White rice stir fried with pineapple, cashew nuts, eggs, peas, carrots, onions, and scallions.
(Shown with Shrimp)
Pud See-eew$13.45
Fresh wide rice noodles stir fried with eggs, broccoli, napa cabbage in a special soy sauce.
J2L. Teriyaki$9.95
Sautéed in teriyaki sauce with broccoli, zucchini carrots, and topped with sesame seeds. Served with White rice and a spring roll.
Pud Kee Maow$13.45
Fresh wide rice noodles stir fried with eggs, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, onions, carrots, mushrooms, tomatoes and Thai basil.
Ka Nom Jeeb$7.45
Homemade Thai style dumplings with chicken and vegetables, served with dumpling sauce. (4 pieces Steamed or Fried)
Bahn Thai Fried Rice$13.45
White rice stir fried with eggs, peas, carrots, onions, and scallions.
Pud Thai (L12)$9.95
The most famous Thai rice noodle dish sautéed with eggs, bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanuts and Thai spices.
Crispy Spring Rolls$5.45
Crispy rolls prepared with Chicken and Vegetables, lightly fried and served with Thai sweet and sour sauce. (4 pieces Choice of Veggie or Chicken/Veggie)
Pud Thai$13.45
Fresh Thai rice noodles stir fried with eggs, bean sprouts, scallions and crushed peanuts.
Gaeng Dang (Red Curry)$14.45
Red curry in coconut milk with peas, carrots, bamboo shoots and Thai basil. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice( Extra $2.00)
Location

12206 Copper Way,Ste 122

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
