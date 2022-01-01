Go
BTW WA #2

The Best Thai Food on Wheels! Stop by our truck with your empty stomach!!

15231 Lake Hills Blvd

Popular Items

Pad Thai$12.95
Stir-fried thin noodles with tamarind sauce, bean sprouts, eggs, tofu, and topped with ground peanuts.
Thai Iced Coffee$5.00
Thai Potstickers
NEW DISH!! Deep-fried chicken and veggie dumpling served with homemade secret sauce.
Crispy Garlic Chicken$12.95
Crispy fried chicken pieces tossed in homemade honey-garlic sauce. Topped with crispy basil leaves and chopped bell peppers.
Salmon Garlic Fried Rice$16.95
Jasmine rice stir-fried in flavorful garlic paste, red bell peppers, carrots and green onions. Topped with grilled garlic butter salmon fillet.
Thai Iced Tea$5.00
Pad Si Iew$12.95
NEW DISH!! Stir-fried wide noodles with sweet soy sauce, eggs, and Chinese broccoli. Chicken or tofu.
Spring Rolls$3.95
Fried spring rolls stuffed with succulent vegetables served with our homemade plum sauce. Available in 2 sizes, S (2 pieces) and L (4 pieces).
Red Curry Chicken$12.95
A consisting of red curry paste cooked in coconut milk with chicken, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, and topped with fresh basils. It is packed with flavor and a hint of heat. It makes a perfect meal when paired with jasmine rice.
Combo Pick & Mix$15.95
Location

15231 Lake Hills Blvd

Bellevue WA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
