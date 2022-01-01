Go
Bailey & Sage

Bailey & Sage is a delicious and innovative lunchtime experience located in downtown Boston. Owned and operated by two Boston natives, Bailey & Sage offers high-quality, healthy foods in a warm, friendly setting.
Artisan sandwiches and salads are made to order daily, with only the freshest and highest end all-natural meats, cheeses, and produce.
Try the on-site baked cookies as an added treat, or come by for an all-natural frozen yogurt, with your favorite toppings mixed in.
Catering to an on-the-go customer not willing to sacrifice quality or taste for convenience, Bailey & Sage fills a void in the Boston lunch market – gourmet selections that will delight the easy-to-please as well as experienced foodie, served with speed and courtesy.

5 Cambridge Center

Popular Items

Greek Salad$8.95
Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Roasted Red Peppers, Pepperoncinis, and Classic Greek Dressing
Southwest Salad$10.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Black Beans, Corn, Cilantro, Tomato, Vermont Pepper Jack Cheese, and Crispy Onion with House Chipotle Ranch
Romaine Salad$6.95
Sparkling Water$2.00
Cookie$2.00
Fresh Daily Chocolate Chip, White Chocolate and Daily Specials
Korean Quinoa Bowl$7.95
Qunoa, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Sesame Seeds, Zucchini, Scallions, Fried Egg and House Korean Sauce
Wok Fried Quinoa Bowl$7.95
Quinoa, Carrots, Edamame, Water Chestnuts, Beansprouts, Scallions, Wok Sauce
Pesto Chicken Panini$10.95
Grilled Chicken, Asiago Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper, Grilled Zucchini, and Summer Squash served on Fresh Sesame Roll
Quinoa$8.95
Kale, Brussels Sprouts, Broccoli Stem, and Radicchio Freshly Sautéed with Quinoa and Sweet Thai Chili Sauce
Aztec Bowl$7.95
Corn, Pinto Beans, Tomato, Avocado, Sweet Potato, Pumpkin Seeds house made Aztec Sauce
Location

5 Cambridge Center

Cambridge MA

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
