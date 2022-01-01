Bailey's Chocolate Bar
Come in and enjoy! Our team of pastry chefs, bakers and mixologists work to push the envelope with inventive new martinis and decadent, beautiful desserts. Relax and enjoy your experience, knowing all of our fare is made from scratch with the highest quality chocolate and baking ingredients. Known for our chic and romantic atmosphere, Chocolate Bar is truly a one-of-a-kind spot that’s perfect for any celebration (we feel honored to have seen quite a few proposals here!) or social gathering. We invite you to come and indulge with us.
1915 Park Ave
Location
1915 Park Ave
St Louis MO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
