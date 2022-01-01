Bainbridge Island burger restaurants you'll love
Burgerhaus
133 Winslow Way East Suite #100, Bainbridge Island
|Plant Based Burger
|$12.00
Our house made 4 oz plant-based polenta & zucchini patty, arugula, mama lil's peppers, marinated red onion and arugula pistou on a vegan bun
|Smashburger
28 day dry-aged 2.5 oz Pure Country Beef patty, shrettuce, house dill pickle, Walla Walla sweet onion, American cheese, magic sauce, Martin's Potato Bun
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Buttermilk fried chicken thigh, remoulade, house bread and butter pickles, shredduce & marinated red onion on a Martin's Potato Roll.
Try it spicy buffalo style: Hitchcock Foods Hot Sauce & ranch ... add $2
HAMBURGERS
The Plate & Pint
321 High School Rd NE Suite 1&2, Bainbridge Island
|Fish & Chips
|$19.00
Pacific cod, pub fries, tartar sauce, lemon
|Mac & Cheese
|$17.00
House favorite with Beecher's Flagship and cheddar.
|Turkey Club
|$16.75
Thin sliced turkey breast with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and Ranch dressing. Served with Pub fries.
HAMBURGERS
Hammy's Burgers
4688 LYNWOOD CENTER RD NE, Bainbridge Island
|Chicken Strips Backet
|$10.00
Three chicken strips with fries.
|Hammy's Double
|$12.00
Two 1/4 lb. patties, American cheese and all the fixin's
|Hammy's Impossible Burger
|$10.00
Our Hammy's burger but made with Impossible Meat. Come's with standard Hammy's toppings.
Disclaimer: Hammy's only has one cook surface and we do our best to keep the different proteins distanced from each other.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Doc's Marina Grill
403 Madison Ave S, Bainbridge Island
|Blackened Wild Salmon Sandwich
|$20.00
topped with tomato chutney, lettuce, tomato and mayo on grilled focaccia
|3 Piece Fish n Chips
|$19.00
hand-cut Northwest true cod, panko breaded then fried until golden brown
|El Portal Burger
|$18.00
1/2 lb all natural burger, unless otherwise specified is cooked to medium, dressed with smoked habanēro bleu cheese sauce, double smoked hickory bacon, pepper jack cheese, fried onions, plus all the usual trimmings on a pretzel bun