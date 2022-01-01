Bainbridge Island cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Bainbridge Island
Commuter Comforts
270 Olympic Dr SE, Bainbridge Island
|Popular items
|Americano
Espresso poured over hot water to make an American style coffee with perfect crema.
|Veggie Burrito
|$7.25
Chessy scrambled eggs loaded with sauteed potatoes, onions, peppers and mushrooms. (V)
|El Chorizo Sausage Burrito
|$7.25
Chorizo and Italian Sausage, cheesy scambled eggs, sauteed potatoes and veggies.
The Marketplace, Earth & Vine, and The Bottle Shop
4738 Lynwood Center Rd Ne, Bainbridge Island
|Popular items
|Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.00
Allergens: gluten, dairy
|Marketplace Club
|$12.00
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonaise served cold on sourdough bread.
|Battle Point BLT
|$12.00
Bacon, lettuce, pickled onion, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted whole wheat bread.