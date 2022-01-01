Bainbridge Island pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Bainbridge Island
More about Pizzeria Bruciato
Pizzeria Bruciato
236 Winslow Way East, Bainbridge Island
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$16.00
pomodoro, mozzarella, olive oil,
basil, grana padano
|Proscuitto Crudo
|$20.00
pomodoro, San Daniele prosciutto, mozzarella, basil, olive oil
|Salsiccia
|$19.00
pomodoro, Italian sausage,
mozzarella, basil, olive oil
More about Bene Pizza
Bene Pizza
937 Hildebrand Lane NortheastSuite 104, Bainbridge Island
|Popular items
|House Brussels Sprouts
|$13.00
roasted brussels sprouts, smoked bacon, garlic olive oil and white wine
|Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks
|$12.00
house-made dough, garlic olive oil, dried basil and oregano, roasted garlic and mozzarella
|12'' Pepperoni Pizza
|$19.00
with mozzarella, pepperoni and marinara
More about That's A Some Pizza
PIZZA
That's A Some Pizza
9720 Coppertop Loop suite 101, Bainbridge Island
|Popular items
|Lg Extreme Pepperoni
|$21.99
Pepperoni to the extreme! 3 times the pepperoni on a regular pepperoni pizza!
|Lg House Pizza
|$20.99
Our house specialty with Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers and onions.
|Lg Plain Cheese
|$16.99