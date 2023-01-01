Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef stew in Bainbridge Island

Bainbridge Island restaurants
Bainbridge Island restaurants that serve beef stew

HAMBURGERS

The Plate & Pint

321 High School Rd NE Suite 1&2, Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (271 reviews)
Takeout
Guinness Beef Stew$22.00
More about The Plate & Pint
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Doc's Marina Grill

403 Madison Ave S, Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (931 reviews)
Takeout
Irish Beef Stew$14.00
a classic comforting stew that is slow-cooked with tender prime rib, carrots, leeks, mushrooms, onions, potatoes, Guinness and Irish whiskey
More about Doc's Marina Grill

