Bulgogi in Bainbridge Island

Bainbridge Island restaurants
Bainbridge Island restaurants that serve bulgogi

SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES

SuBI Japanese Restaurant

403 Madison Ave N Suite 150, Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.5 (887 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bulgogi Dinner$28.50
Thin slice of sirloin marinated in sweet soy sauce and sautéed with onion. Served with a bowl of rice, miso soup and house salad.
Kids Bulgogi Beef$17.00
Bulgogi Beef served with rice, miso soup, Gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (2 pcs)
Bulgogi Beef LunchBox$20.00
Bulgogi with California roll (4 pcs), tempura or gyoza and side samples. Served with miso soup and salad.
More about SuBI Japanese Restaurant
Cafe Hitchcock Bainbridge Island

129 Winslow Way East, Bainbridge Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bulgogi Banh Mi$18.00
Bulgogi seasoned pork banh mi with pickled vegetables
More about Cafe Hitchcock Bainbridge Island

