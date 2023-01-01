Bulgogi in Bainbridge Island
Bainbridge Island restaurants that serve bulgogi
More about SuBI Japanese Restaurant
SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES
SuBI Japanese Restaurant
403 Madison Ave N Suite 150, Bainbridge Island
|Bulgogi Dinner
|$28.50
Thin slice of sirloin marinated in sweet soy sauce and sautéed with onion. Served with a bowl of rice, miso soup and house salad.
|Kids Bulgogi Beef
|$17.00
Bulgogi Beef served with rice, miso soup, Gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (2 pcs)
|Bulgogi Beef LunchBox
|$20.00
Bulgogi with California roll (4 pcs), tempura or gyoza and side samples. Served with miso soup and salad.