Carne asada in Bainbridge Island

Bainbridge Island restaurants
Bainbridge Island restaurants that serve carne asada

Miguelito’s Grill & Cantina - 4569 Lynwood Center Rd NE

4569 Lynwood Center Rd NE, Bainbridge Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada$22.00
Skirt Steak grilled to perfection. Spanish rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo & tortillas.
More about Miguelito’s Grill & Cantina - 4569 Lynwood Center Rd NE
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Doc's Marina Grill

403 Madison Ave S, Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (931 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Carne Asada$22.00
prime grade ribeye grilled with onions, bell peppers and a blend of herbs and spices, served with pico de gallo, salsa verde, and garnished with cilantro
More about Doc's Marina Grill

