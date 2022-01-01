Carrot cake in Bainbridge Island
Bainbridge Island restaurants that serve carrot cake
PIZZA
Joe's Restaurant
4699 NE Woodson Lane, Bainbridge Island
|Double Layer Carrot Cake
|$9.00
Double layers of carrot cake layered with cream cheese frosting and chopped walnuts.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Doc's Marina Grill
403 Madison Ave S, Bainbridge Island
|Colossal Carrot Cake
|$9.00
Six layers of sweet carrot cake separated by robust, rich cream cheese frosting and finished with shaved coconut. This one will keep you coming back.