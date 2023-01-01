Chicken enchiladas in Bainbridge Island
More about Miguelito’s Grill & Cantina - 4569 Lynwood Center Rd NE
Miguelito’s Grill & Cantina - 4569 Lynwood Center Rd NE
4569 Lynwood Center Rd NE, Bainbridge Island
|Enchiladas Chicken Mole
|$17.75
Two chicken enchiladas smothered with our house mole sauce and Oaxaca cheese served with rice & beans
More about Miguelito's Cocina - 321 High School Road Northeast, Suite D-4
Miguelito's Cocina - 321 High School Road Northeast, Suite D-4
321 High School Road Northeast, Suite D-4, Bainbridge Island
|Chicken Mole Enchiladas
|$17.75
Stuffed with shredded chicken then smothered with our house mole sauce and Oaxaca cheese served with rice and beans