Chili in Bainbridge Island

Bainbridge Island restaurants
Bainbridge Island restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

HAMBURGERS

The Plate & Pint

321 High School Rd NE Suite 1&2, Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (271 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili$7.00
Topped with cheddar & tortilla chips
More about The Plate & Pint
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Ba Sa Restaurant

101 Winslow Ave E, Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Prawn Noodles$21.00
Chili Lime Calamari$16.00
Chili Oil Prawns Noodle$21.00
Tempura prawn, egg noodle, chili oil sauce, egg noodle, bok choy, onion, cilantro
More about Ba Sa Restaurant
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Joe's Restaurant

4699 NE Woodson Lane, Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.5 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Oil & Vinegar$16.00
A blend of calabrian chilies, extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar
More about Joe's Restaurant

