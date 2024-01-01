Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Bainbridge Island

Bainbridge Island restaurants
Bainbridge Island restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

The Treehouse Cafe - 4569 Lynwood Center Rd NE

4569 Lynwood Center Rd NE, Bainbridge Island

Takeout
Chipotle Chicken$16.00
bacon, melted cheddar, tomato, and cilantro mayo on ciabatta
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Doc's Marina Grill

403 Madison Ave S, Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (931 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$21.00
house made smoked chipotle chicken salad served over smashed avocado, apple, and cilantro with our smoked habanero blue cheese sauce on grilled Macrina focaccia
Seattle

Avg 4.3 (905 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Silverdale

Avg 3.6 (11 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
