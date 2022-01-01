Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Bainbridge Island

Go
Bainbridge Island restaurants
Toast

Bainbridge Island restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES

SuBI Japanese Restaurant

403 Madison Ave N Suite 150, Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.5 (887 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Lava Cake$8.80
More about SuBI Japanese Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA

Joe's Restaurant

4699 NE Woodson Lane, Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.5 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Raspberry Cake$9.00
A four layer chocolate cake with raspberry buttercream, chocolate buttercream, raspberry filling, chocolate filling and chocolate shavings.
More about Joe's Restaurant
Doc's Marina Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Doc's Marina Grill

403 Madison Ave S, Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (931 reviews)
Takeout
Big Fat Chocolate Cake$9.50
It’s moist, it’s big, and it’s rich. Enough said.
More about Doc's Marina Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Bainbridge Island

Chicken Tenders

Waffles

Curry

French Toast

Pork Fried Rice

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Kale Salad

Tacos

Map

More near Bainbridge Island to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Silverdale

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (328 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston