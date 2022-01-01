Chocolate cake in Bainbridge Island
Bainbridge Island restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about SuBI Japanese Restaurant
SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES
SuBI Japanese Restaurant
403 Madison Ave N Suite 150, Bainbridge Island
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$8.80
More about Joe's Restaurant
PIZZA
Joe's Restaurant
4699 NE Woodson Lane, Bainbridge Island
|Chocolate Raspberry Cake
|$9.00
A four layer chocolate cake with raspberry buttercream, chocolate buttercream, raspberry filling, chocolate filling and chocolate shavings.