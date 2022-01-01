Fish and chips in Bainbridge Island
Bainbridge Island restaurants that serve fish and chips
HAMBURGERS
The Plate & Pint
321 High School Rd NE Suite 1&2, Bainbridge Island
|Fish & Chips
|$19.00
Pacific cod, pub fries, tartar sauce, lemon
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Doc's Marina Grill
403 Madison Ave S, Bainbridge Island
|3 Piece Fish n Chips
|$19.00
hand-cut Northwest true cod, panko breaded then fried until golden brown
|2 Piece Fish n Chips
|$15.00
hand-cut Northwest true cod, panko breaded then fried until golden brown
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Proper Fish
112 Madison Ave N, Bainbridge Island
|British Fish & Chips
|$17.50
British Frish & Chips "Seattle's BEST Fish & Chips - Seattle Times & ZAGAT" Wild, sustainable, longline, organic Bering Sea Cod. Served with house minted mushy peas and tartar sauce , freshly hand cut FAT chips, cooked twice for the perfect bite- Voted Best OF Bainbridge 2019
|British Fish & Chips KIDS
|$11.00
Named as best Fish & Chips in Seattle by The Seattle Times & ZAGAT. Local beer battered whole fillet, wild, sustainable, organic, line caught Bering sea Alaskan cod, hand cut fat, twice cooked chips, and house tartar sauce- Voted Best Of Bainbridge 2019