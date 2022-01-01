Fish and chips in Bainbridge Island

Go
Bainbridge Island restaurants
Toast

Bainbridge Island restaurants that serve fish and chips

ef4a9f8d-569f-4b7c-a031-eb84c65104b0 image

HAMBURGERS

The Plate & Pint

321 High School Rd NE Suite 1&2, Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (271 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$19.00
Pacific cod, pub fries, tartar sauce, lemon
More about The Plate & Pint
Doc's Marina Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Doc's Marina Grill

403 Madison Ave S, Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (931 reviews)
Takeout
3 Piece Fish n Chips$19.00
hand-cut Northwest true cod, panko breaded then fried until golden brown
2 Piece Fish n Chips$15.00
hand-cut Northwest true cod, panko breaded then fried until golden brown
More about Doc's Marina Grill
British Fish & Chips image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Proper Fish

112 Madison Ave N, Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.7 (935 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
British Fish & Chips$17.50
British Frish & Chips "Seattle's BEST Fish & Chips - Seattle Times & ZAGAT" Wild, sustainable, longline, organic Bering Sea Cod. Served with house minted mushy peas and tartar sauce , freshly hand cut FAT chips, cooked twice for the perfect bite- Voted Best OF Bainbridge 2019
British Fish & Chips KIDS$11.00
Named as best Fish & Chips in Seattle by The Seattle Times & ZAGAT. Local beer battered whole fillet, wild, sustainable, organic, line caught Bering sea Alaskan cod, hand cut fat, twice cooked chips, and house tartar sauce- Voted Best Of Bainbridge 2019
More about Proper Fish

Browse other tasty dishes in Bainbridge Island

Salmon

Egg Rolls

Caesar Salad

Wontons

Kale Salad

Map

More near Bainbridge Island to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Silverdale

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston