Pies in Bainbridge Island

Bainbridge Island restaurants
Bainbridge Island restaurants that serve pies

HAMBURGERS

The Plate & Pint

321 High School Rd NE Suite 1&2, Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (271 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shepherd's Pie$22.00
100% ground lamb, vegetable, potato cheese topping
Chicken Pub Pie$21.00
Light cream, broccoli, cheddar. Served with puff pastry.
More about The Plate & Pint
PIZZA

Joe's Restaurant

4699 NE Woodson Lane, Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.5 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mushroom Pie$24.00
selection of seasonal
mushrooms, bechamel, truffle
cheese, mozzarella. -V
Sausage Pie$21.00
red sauce, house made Italian sausage, fresh mozzarella, red onion & pecorino
Squash Pie$20.00
béchamel, mozzarella, butternut squash, parmesan & sage -V
More about Joe's Restaurant
HAMBURGERS

Hammy's Burgers

4688 LYNWOOD CENTER RD NE, Bainbridge Island

Avg 4 (416 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mud Pie Milkshake$7.50
More about Hammy's Burgers

