Pies in Bainbridge Island
Bainbridge Island restaurants that serve pies
More about The Plate & Pint
HAMBURGERS
The Plate & Pint
321 High School Rd NE Suite 1&2, Bainbridge Island
|Shepherd's Pie
|$22.00
100% ground lamb, vegetable, potato cheese topping
|Chicken Pub Pie
|$21.00
Light cream, broccoli, cheddar. Served with puff pastry.
More about Joe's Restaurant
PIZZA
Joe's Restaurant
4699 NE Woodson Lane, Bainbridge Island
|Mushroom Pie
|$24.00
selection of seasonal
mushrooms, bechamel, truffle
cheese, mozzarella. -V
|Sausage Pie
|$21.00
red sauce, house made Italian sausage, fresh mozzarella, red onion & pecorino
|Squash Pie
|$20.00
béchamel, mozzarella, butternut squash, parmesan & sage -V