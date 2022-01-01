Prime ribs in Bainbridge Island
Bainbridge Island restaurants that serve prime ribs
More about The Plate & Pint
HAMBURGERS
The Plate & Pint
321 High School Rd NE Suite 1&2, Bainbridge Island
|Prime Rib
|$30.00
More about Doc's Marina Grill
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Doc's Marina Grill
403 Madison Ave S, Bainbridge Island
|Prime Rib & Cheddar
|$24.00
the Boss’s favorite: thinly sliced prime rib on grilled triple thick sourdough bread and Tillamook cheddar cheese. Served with au jus and creamy horseradish sauce
DISCLAIMER: this favorite does not travel well, however if you're like the Boss, you are craving this sandwich. Be prepared to eat in the parking lot enjoying the water view, or have the bread a tad soggy from all the juicy goodness.
|Prime Rib - 14oz
|$45.00
SERVED AFTER 5PM Fridays and Saturdays ONLY (pre-orders accepted): slow roasted and hand carved, served with our creamy horseradish sauce and au jus, grilled asparagus and garlic mashed potatoes
|Prime Rib - 10oz
|$40.00
SERVED AFTER 5PM on Fridays and Saturday Only (pre-orders accepted): slow roasted and hand carved, served with our creamy horseradish sauce and au jus, grilled asparagus and garlic mashed potatoes