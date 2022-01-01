Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in Bainbridge Island

Bainbridge Island restaurants
Bainbridge Island restaurants that serve prime ribs

HAMBURGERS

The Plate & Pint

321 High School Rd NE Suite 1&2, Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (271 reviews)
Takeout
Prime Rib$30.00
More about The Plate & Pint
Doc's Marina Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Doc's Marina Grill

403 Madison Ave S, Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (931 reviews)
Takeout
Prime Rib & Cheddar$24.00
the Boss’s favorite: thinly sliced prime rib on grilled triple thick sourdough bread and Tillamook cheddar cheese. Served with au jus and creamy horseradish sauce
DISCLAIMER: this favorite does not travel well, however if you're like the Boss, you are craving this sandwich. Be prepared to eat in the parking lot enjoying the water view, or have the bread a tad soggy from all the juicy goodness.
Prime Rib - 14oz$45.00
SERVED AFTER 5PM Fridays and Saturdays ONLY (pre-orders accepted): slow roasted and hand carved, served with our creamy horseradish sauce and au jus, grilled asparagus and garlic mashed potatoes
Prime Rib - 10oz$40.00
SERVED AFTER 5PM on Fridays and Saturday Only (pre-orders accepted): slow roasted and hand carved, served with our creamy horseradish sauce and au jus, grilled asparagus and garlic mashed potatoes
More about Doc's Marina Grill

