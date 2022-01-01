Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Bainbridge Island

Bainbridge Island restaurants
Bainbridge Island restaurants that serve ravioli

Item pic

HAMBURGERS

The Plate & Pint

321 High School Rd NE Suite 1&2, Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (271 reviews)
Takeout
Butternut Squash Ravioli$19.00
Toasted hazelnuts, brown butter, petite salad
More about The Plate & Pint
Doc's Marina Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Doc's Marina Grill

403 Madison Ave S, Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (931 reviews)
Takeout
Butternut Squash Ravioli$34.00
handmade ravioli with roasted butternut squash, served served with a locally foraged mushroom cream sauce,
candied walnuts and basil oil
More about Doc's Marina Grill

