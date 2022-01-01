Ravioli in Bainbridge Island
Bainbridge Island restaurants that serve ravioli
More about The Plate & Pint
HAMBURGERS
The Plate & Pint
321 High School Rd NE Suite 1&2, Bainbridge Island
|Butternut Squash Ravioli
|$19.00
Toasted hazelnuts, brown butter, petite salad
More about Doc's Marina Grill
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Doc's Marina Grill
403 Madison Ave S, Bainbridge Island
|Butternut Squash Ravioli
|$34.00
handmade ravioli with roasted butternut squash, served served with a locally foraged mushroom cream sauce,
candied walnuts and basil oil