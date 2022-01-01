Sweet potato fries in Bainbridge Island
Bainbridge Island restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES
SuBI Japanese Restaurant
403 Madison Ave N Suite 150, Bainbridge Island
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.40
HAMBURGERS
The Plate & Pint
321 High School Rd NE Suite 1&2, Bainbridge Island
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$9.00
HAMBURGERS
Hammy's Burgers
4688 LYNWOOD CENTER RD NE, Bainbridge Island
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00