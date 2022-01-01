Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Bainbridge Island

Bainbridge Island restaurants
Bainbridge Island restaurants that serve tacos

The Marketplace, Earth & Vine, and The Bottle Shop image

 

The Marketplace, Earth & Vine, and The Bottle Shop

4738 Lynwood Center Rd Ne, Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.3 (123 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carnitas / Pork (1 Taco)$5.25
Soy-rizo (1 Taco)$4.75
Egg & Bacon (1 Taco)$4.75
Potato, Egg, Bacon and cheddar
More about The Marketplace, Earth & Vine, and The Bottle Shop
Doc's Marina Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Doc's Marina Grill

403 Madison Ave S, Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (931 reviews)
Takeout
Ahi Tacos$14.00
Three fried won ton tacos filled with sushi grade ahi tuna tartare, Asian coleslaw, cilantro and sriracha crème fraiche
More about Doc's Marina Grill
Fish Taco image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Proper Fish

112 Madison Ave N, Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.7 (935 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$15.00
Traditional South Pacific Nayarit Bering Sea Wild Cod Beer Battered Taco with glazed chipotle aioli, salted green cabbage, house Pico de Gallo cured pickled red onions, Cilantro Crema and house chips stick potatoes in a flour tortilla.
More about Proper Fish

