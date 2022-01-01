Tacos in Bainbridge Island
Bainbridge Island restaurants that serve tacos
More about The Marketplace, Earth & Vine, and The Bottle Shop
The Marketplace, Earth & Vine, and The Bottle Shop
4738 Lynwood Center Rd Ne, Bainbridge Island
|Carnitas / Pork (1 Taco)
|$5.25
|Soy-rizo (1 Taco)
|$4.75
|Egg & Bacon (1 Taco)
|$4.75
Potato, Egg, Bacon and cheddar
More about Doc's Marina Grill
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Doc's Marina Grill
403 Madison Ave S, Bainbridge Island
|Ahi Tacos
|$14.00
Three fried won ton tacos filled with sushi grade ahi tuna tartare, Asian coleslaw, cilantro and sriracha crème fraiche
More about Proper Fish
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Proper Fish
112 Madison Ave N, Bainbridge Island
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Traditional South Pacific Nayarit Bering Sea Wild Cod Beer Battered Taco with glazed chipotle aioli, salted green cabbage, house Pico de Gallo cured pickled red onions, Cilantro Crema and house chips stick potatoes in a flour tortilla.