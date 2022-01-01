Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Bainbridge Island

Bainbridge Island restaurants
Bainbridge Island restaurants that serve tiramisu

Pizzeria Bruciato

236 Winslow Way East, Bainbridge Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$12.00
mascarpone, lady fingers, Caffe Vita espresso, marsala
More about Pizzeria Bruciato
PIZZA

Joe's Restaurant

4699 NE Woodson Lane, Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.5 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
L'atelier Raspberry Tiramisu Verrine$12.00
lady finger dipped in raspberry-kirsch syrup, trebiano-sabayon-mascarpone, vanilla mousse, gelified raspberry, chocolate disk, glazed raspberry and amaretti crunch
Tiramisu$11.00
Coffee & brandy soaked lady finger cookies layered with marsala sabyon, dusted with coco powder.
More about Joe's Restaurant
Bene Pizza

937 Hildebrand Lane NortheastSuite 104, Bainbridge Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
House-Made Tiramisu$12.00
mascarpone, cream, coffee, egg, rum, ladyfingers & cocoa
More about Bene Pizza

