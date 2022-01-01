Tiramisu in Bainbridge Island
Bainbridge Island restaurants that serve tiramisu
Pizzeria Bruciato
236 Winslow Way East, Bainbridge Island
|Tiramisu
|$12.00
mascarpone, lady fingers, Caffe Vita espresso, marsala
PIZZA
Joe's Restaurant
4699 NE Woodson Lane, Bainbridge Island
|L'atelier Raspberry Tiramisu Verrine
|$12.00
lady finger dipped in raspberry-kirsch syrup, trebiano-sabayon-mascarpone, vanilla mousse, gelified raspberry, chocolate disk, glazed raspberry and amaretti crunch
|Tiramisu
|$11.00
Coffee & brandy soaked lady finger cookies layered with marsala sabyon, dusted with coco powder.